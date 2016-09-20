Bald Eagle Area outlasts Philipsburg-Osceola in girls’ volleyball

Despite losing a key senior to injury and facing an early deficit, Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball persevered to a 3-2 (26-24, 13-25, 19-25, 25-10, 19-17) win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Tuesday.
After splitting the first two sets, the Lady Eagles found themselves in a predicament. Senior setter Madi Hahn had to leave the game after being hit in the head with a ball, and freshman Madison Rockey took her place.
“It’s like having your senior quarterback get dinged,” BEA coach Larry Campbell said, “and bringing in a freshman quarterback.”
By all accounts, Rockey held her own, leading her team with 22 assists.
Rockey distributed to the likes of Grace Hugar and Caylee McCaslin, who totaled 23 and seven kills, respectively.
McCaslin also had five aces, while Regan Dyke racked up 34 digs and Madison Ripka chipped in five blocks.
For P-O, Annie Kost had 21 assists, Sadie Granville recorded 19 digs, Mollie Maguire contributed five blocks, Jadyn Eckberg tallied six kills, and Hannah Thompson finished with a trio of aces.
Lady Mounties head coach Dave Eckberg thought it was a well-played match.
“Both teams played their hearts out and both teams should be proud of their performances,” Eckberg said. “One or two points here and there was the difference.”
BEA (4-1) hosts Central on Wednesday, while P-O (6-3) visits Tyrone on Thursday.
Comments