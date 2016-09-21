Philipsburg-Osceola falls to Central

Continuing what’s been a rough year for Philipsburg-Osceola, the Lady Mounties lost 8-1 to Central on Tuesday.
P-O (0-6) allowed five goals in the first half and three in the second. Central’s Olivia Smith recorded a hat trick, while Kaitlyn Laird scored two and Hannah Johnston, Cassie Mock and Tori Longenecker each found the back of the net.
Jordan Day notched the lone goal for the Lady Mounties.
Central outshot P-O 28-4, and Lady Mountie goalkeeper Oda Soervik was forced to make nine saves.
P-O hosts Huntingdon on Thursday.
