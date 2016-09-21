Bellefonte boys’ cross country earns pair of wins

Brett Pope finished first individually to help Bellefonte earn a 19-44 win over Central and a 15-48 win over Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.
The Eagles lost 26-31 to Central.
Pope recorded a time of 18:48 to pace eight Red Raiders in the top 10.
Cole Hovis (third, 19:35), Ian Hoaglund (fourth, 20:28), Mitchell Pensak (fifth, 20:51), Alex Eichenlaub (sixth, 20:54), Evan Lemons (eighth, 21:04), Connor Richey (ninth, 21:50) and Alex Spangler (10th, 21:53) were Bellefonte’s top finishers.
Austin Klinger led BEA, taking seventh with a time of 20:59.
Comments