September 21, 2016 12:28 AM

Bellefonte boys’ cross country earns pair of wins

From CDT staff reports

MARTINSBURG

Brett Pope finished first individually to help Bellefonte earn a 19-44 win over Central and a 15-48 win over Bald Eagle Area on Tuesday.

The Eagles lost 26-31 to Central.

Pope recorded a time of 18:48 to pace eight Red Raiders in the top 10.

Cole Hovis (third, 19:35), Ian Hoaglund (fourth, 20:28), Mitchell Pensak (fifth, 20:51), Alex Eichenlaub (sixth, 20:54), Evan Lemons (eighth, 21:04), Connor Richey (ninth, 21:50) and Alex Spangler (10th, 21:53) were Bellefonte’s top finishers.

Austin Klinger led BEA, taking seventh with a time of 20:59.

