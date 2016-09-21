Bald Eagle Area earns 2 wins in girls’ cross country

Bald Eagle Area had six runners finish in the top nine as the Lady Eagles earned a 20-38 win over Central and a 15-50 win over Bellefonte on Tuesday.
Bellefonte also lost 15-50 to Central.
Bellefonte’s Amber Shirey finished in first place individually with a time of 21:55, beating runner-up Caitlin Taylor, of Bald Eagle Area, by nearly five minutes.
Taylor finished with a time of 26:43 to lead the Lady Eagles, followed by Rachel Warner (third, 27:34), Kaleigh Cunningham (fifth, 28:25), Tess Cingle (seventh, 30:23), Liz Wellar (eighth, 30:24) and Lexi Turner (ninth, 30:31).
