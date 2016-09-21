State College splits meet with Cumberland Valley, Chambersburg

State College beat Cumberland Valley 20-39, but lost to Chambersburg 28-30 on Tuesday.
Abby Yourkavitch, of Chambersburg, won the overall race in 19 minutes, 10 seconds, winning the race by 12 seconds.
State College was led by Gabbi Bock, who finished fourth overall with a time of 20:03. The other top finishers for the Lady Little Lions were Catherine Curtin (fifth), Emma Simon (seventh), Cailin Saylor (ninth) and Haley Garvin (10th).
“We’re holding strong and working through these meets,” said State College coach Rebecca Donaghue. “We had a quick turnaround from Saturday and will take it easy for this weekend’s meet.”
The Lady Lions will compete at the PIAA Foundation meet in Hershey this Saturday.
