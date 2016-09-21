After recent history of losing, Bald Eagle Area football off to exciting start this season

Bald Eagle Area football coach Jesse Nagle peruses the practice field as his players finish a play and head right back to the line of scrimmage.
Up-tempo.
Exciting.
Different.
It’s how some Eagles describe life under Nagle and his staff.
It’s also an accurate representation of BEA’s start to the 2016 season.
With an upset, overtime 3-0 win over Chestnut Ridge under its belt, BEA meets Central — the No. 9 ranked Class AAA team in the state by PennLive — on Friday night oozing positivity.
The Eagles are 3-1 to start Nagle’s inaugural campaign. That’s as many wins as the Eagles’ program has had combined the last two seasons — two in 2014, one in 2015.
“We came in not worrying about the past,” Nagle said.
And that outlook has paid dividends.
With a recent history of losing in the rearview mirror, the Eagles entered this offseason with a new staff and a new attitude.
Junior ballcarrier Derek Henry had never worked as hard in a preseason as he did under Nagle.
That showed in a Week 1 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, 54-0, and the following week against Philipsburg-Osceola, 55-0.
“We think we can do a lot, and we set the bar high,” junior running back/linebacker Andrew Dubbs said. “So far we’ve been doing pretty good with it.”
The Eagles suffered a setback against Penns Valley, losing 41-18, but rebounded in exhilarating fashion at home against Chestnut Ridge.
The Eagles fell to the Lions all three times since 2012, being outscored 75-10.
Last Friday, Nagle felt like beating Chestnut Ridge was a must-win game.
“When you’re trying to change a program from where it’s been the past couple of years, it’s huge to get those critical wins — the wins you’re not expected to get,” the coach said. “Against Chestnut Ridge, I don’t think anybody expected us to win.”
It wasn’t pretty. BEA placekicker Blake Roberts hit a game-winning field goal for the only points of the game.
But as Nagle mentioned, it was a matchup that, historically, went in the opposite direction.
Senior running back/linebacker Austin Young was a part of those losses to Chestnut Ridge — and entering the season, he couldn’t even fathom the Eagles being 3-1.
“Oh no,” Young said. “Not after the last two years.”
He saw the Eagles get blown out too many times.
But for Young, he believes this season is a fresh start. In his last year of high school football, the senior feels the hype after winning three of their first four.
Henry said the goal is to win a district title, and he firmly thinks it’s within reach.
Meanwhile, Nagle is just worried about dealing with Central (3-1) on the road this week, but no matter the outcome, the Eagles are all smiles nearing the midpoint of the season.
“We completely had a turnaround,” Dubbs said. “It’s been fun, and it’s going to keep going.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments