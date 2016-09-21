State College tennis rolls to win over Mechanicsburg

The State College girls’ tennis team beat Mechanicsburg 5-0 on senior night Wednesday.
The Lady Little Lions swept singles play, with wins from Kelly Vanden, Laura Guay and Shannon Steel.
State College duo Maggie Jaenicke and Betsy Driscoll earned a win at No. 1 doubles, and Lady Little Lions pair Amanda Clark and Caroline Kranich won at No. 2 doubles.
“It’s always nice for the seniors to step into the spotlight and have success and fun on senior night,” coach Jane Borden said. “This was a great match for our girls.”
State College improved to 9-2 this season.
The Lady Little Lions host Hershey at 4 p.m. Friday.
