State College girls’ cross country beats Central Dauphin, Mifflin County

State College swept its meet Tuesday, beating Central Dauphin 20-41 and Mifflin County 15-49.
Central Dauphin’s Sydney Myer was the individual winner with a time of 19 minutes, 46 seconds.
Gabbi Bock finished second, running 20:34 to lead the Lady Little Lions. Emma Simon (third), Julia Neely (fourth), Cailin Saylor (fifth), Haley Garvin (sixth), Jordy Rohrbach (eighth) and Josie Krieger (10th) were among State College’s top finishers.
The Lady Little Lions placed their entire top seven in the top 10 of the race.
State College returns to action at Altoona on Oct. 10.
