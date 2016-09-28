Penns Valley earns wins over Clearfield, Bellefonte in cross country

Penns Valley went 2-0 at the Clearfield tri-meet, while Bellefonte fell short going 0-2.
Penns Valley beat Clearfield 23-32 and Bellefonte 22-33. The Red Raiders also fell to Clearfield 24-33.
Chris Colwell led the way for Penns Valley, winning the overall race in a time of 17 minutes, 4 seconds. The top finisher for the Bellefonte was Brett Pope, who finished third overall with a time of 17:43.
Other top finishers for Penns Valley were Mark Bierly (second), Sam Gray (fifth), Charlie Romig (eighth), and Haden Stamm (14th). Bellefonte’s top five was rounded out by Cole Hovis (seventh), Mitchell Pensak (11th), Ian Hoaglund (13th) and Alex Eichenlaub (18th).
Comments