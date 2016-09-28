State College girls’ soccer tops Carlisle

State College got its second win in as many days with a 2-0 win over Carlisle on Tuesday night.
Ava Michael opened the scoring for the Lady Little Lions in the 37th minute of the first half and Makenzie Graham doubled the lead less than a minute into the second half. State College outshot Carlisle 28-9 and Ali Wicks made six saves for the Lady Little Lions.
On Monday night, State College defeated Hollidaysburg 3-2. The Lady Little Lions went up 3-0 in the first half with goals from Zoey Wicks, Payton Porter and Erica Feese.
State College is now 6-5 overall and 4-3 in the Mid Penn Commonwealth.
