Bellefonte girls’ soccer defeats Huntingdon

Bellefonte posted a 3-1 win against Huntingdon on its home field on Wednesday.
Mallorie Smith, Taylore Lair and Kara Bates each scored assisted goals — Smith in the first half from Sarah McClure, Lair and Bates in the second half from Madison Steiner and Bree McDaniel, respectively — to finish off a seven-shot offensive effort against the Bearcats.
The lone goal for the Bearcats was scored by Madi DeForest in the 73rd minute of the game and was unassisted.
Bellefonte goalkeeper Gabbie Pighetti allowed just one goal on four shots for the Lady Red Raiders throughout the game.
Bellefonte (5-5-1) will travel to Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Comments