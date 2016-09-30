State College blanks Carlisle in Mid Penn football opener

Carlisle has plans to one day reach the stage where it contends for the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division championship.
The Thundering Herd want to become the kind of team that goes into every game knowing it could win and goes into most knowing it will.
In other words, they want to be like State College.
The Herd found out a little about what that means at Ken Millen Stadium in a 35-0 loss to the Little Lions before a sparse crowd on a rainy Friday night.
Tyler Snyder threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and the State College defense forced three turnovers and piled up three sacks on its way to calling in the mercy rule with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter.
“I think this team is learning how to be a successful program,” Carlisle coach Patrick Conrad said after his team fell to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the Commonwealth. “It takes preparation. It takes mental focus. It takes work ethic. Those are the things it takes to compete.
“We could’ve competed with this team tonight, but not without those things.”
The Little Lions limited the Herd to 131 total yards and minus-4 rushing.
The State High defensive front dominated. Kam’ron Walker took part in all three sacks of Carlisle quarterback Eric Harris, and most of the Herd’s yardage came on a fourth-quarter drive that reached inside the 10-yard line before a turnover on downs.
“We made mistakes,” Conrad said. “No excuses. We didn’t play.”
A mistake by State College could have been a game-changer, but punter Brandon Clark prevented it.
After the second possession for the Little Lions (5-0, 1-0), the snap sailed far over Clark’s head, but he retrieved the ball deep in his own team’s territory and actually got off a kick. A 14-yard punt rarely means much, but it prevented Carlisle from getting the ball in scoring position.
“That could have been a huge turnaround in the game,” Conrad said. “When you have plays like that, you’ve got to take advantage of them. But we didn’t do it.”
Instead, the rest of the first quarter belonged to State High.
Pete Haffner scored the first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 5:05 left in the period, and Cohen Russell followed with a 67-yard punt return less than two minutes later. It was the first of two touchdowns for Russell, and State College kept its 13-0 lead until halftime.
The Little Lions put two touchdowns even closer together in the third quarter.
Tristen Lyons’ one-yard run capped a seven-play, 49-yard drive on their first possession of the second half. A fumble on the kickoff return led to Snyder’s first TD pass, which covered 22 yards to Noah Woods and came exactly 20 seconds after Lyons’ score.
All that was left was Snyder’s seven-yard pass to Russell a little later in the third, plus a 2-point pass to Lyons, to bring on the running clock.
And it sent State College into next week’s game against unbeaten Cumberland Valley with plenty of momentum. The Little Lions will try to complete a Cumberland County trifecta after beating Mechanicsburg 55-0 last week.
Comments