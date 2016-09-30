State College boys’ soccer celebrates Senior Day with win

The State College boys’ soccer team celebrated its Senior Day with a 3-0 victory over Pine-Richland on Friday evening at a soggy Memorial Field.
Eli Bokunewicz scored a pair of goals and Ben Oesterling netted the other for the Little Lions (6-2). Bokunewicz scored his first tally in the 12th minute, with help from Jake Kunes, then capped the scoring in the 58th minute. Rainer Defiore assisted on Oesterling’s goal three minutes into the second half.
Zack Donohue made three saves for the shutout, as the Little Lions held a 15-6 shot advantage.
A winner of four straight, State College is back on the field Saturday visiting Lewisburg.
Comments