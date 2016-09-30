Tyrone goes to air to beat Bald Eagle Area

Bald Eagle Area and Tyrone both had to rely on their passing games.
With their running game shut down, the Golden Eagles wide receivers won their matchups with the BEA secondary, hauling in three long touchdown passes to build a 27-point lead early in the fourth quarter. As Tyrone’s lead grew in the second half, BEA was forced to turn to quarterback Tanner Kresovich and his wide receivers to try to climb back into the game.
The Eagles threw on 73 percent of their plays in the final two quarters.
That wasn’t BEA coach Jesse Nagle’s plan going into Friday night.
“We knew that if we had to throw the football, we were in trouble because they could lock down,” Nagle said. “They’re more athletic in the back end.”
The Eagles (3-3) couldn’t keep pace with Tyrone in a 34-15 loss.
Tyrone quarterback Denver Light returned from an ankle injury and turned in an efficient performance, completing 8 of 14 passes for 178 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He connected on two touchdown passes of more than 40 yards, and Parker Mitchell replaced him and threw for 87 yards and a touchdown to lead Tyrone (4-2) offensively.
Kresovich had a tough night, going 12 of 29 for 117 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.
Nagle said his team simply didn’t make plays.
The breakdowns started on Tyrone’s first touchdown.
On Tyrone’s first play after Kresovich gave BEA the lead with a 20-yard touchdown run, running back Brandon Loose broke tackle after tackle on a 75-yard touchdown run.
“We had six guys right there,” Nagle said. “Sometimes, unfortunately, you can’t tackle. ... I don’t know what else to say other than that. We had numerous times that we were right there. They caught balls over us. Really, there was only one busted coverage that kids just got beat, but it’s very frustrating to be honest with you.”
BEA shut down the run game after that 75-yard run.
Tyrone finished with 81 rushing yards on 28 carries.
“That’s kind of why we switched to the passing game pretty early,” Tyrone coach Jason Wilson said.
The Golden Eagles made the adjustment by the second quarter.
And they stuck with it.
Light found Mitchell on an 80-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-7 in the second quarter. He lofted a pass up for Alex Weaver, who made a grab over BEA’s Derek Henry, for a 42-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 20-7 early in the third quarter.
“They just outdid our guys on the outside,” Nagle said. “Balls were there and again, when we had opportunities to pick ‘em off, we just dropped (the ball).”
BEA’s wide receivers had their share of drops, too, and Tyrone’s secondary didn’t give them much room to operate.
The Golden Eagles defensive backs flew to the ball and made some big hits.
“That helped pick our intensity up,” Wilson said. “We had some nice hits on receivers and you could see the sideline getting up, you could see the defense just getting up all together. We kind of put them in a situation where Bald Eagle needed to pass the ball, and I thought our corners really kind of keyed that and jumped those routes.”
Without a spark on offense or defense, the Eagles couldn’t get back in the game.
“We got to make a play,” Nagle said. “Right now there’s balls getting thrown right in front of us. We’re dropping interceptions, I mean we had what probably seven drops tonight. We just got to make plays.”
