Bald Eagle Area sweeps away West Branch in volleyball

West Branch middle hitter Brynn Bell can be a bit of an intimidating presence.
At 6 feet tall, with long arms and quick feet, the senior can put up a pretty good block if given the chance.
But the Bald Eagle Area girls’ volleyball team had a plan to get around her, and it was pretty effective.
Behind Grace Hugar’s 14 kills, and an offense that was pretty clean all night, the Lady Eagles cruised to a sweep of the Lady Warriors 25-23, 25-22, 25-16 Monday.
“Our team was awesome tonight,” said BEA senior libero Regan Dyke, who led her team with 14 digs. “We pushed through a lot. We started off slow but really pushed through and played hard.”
Against a team that has been among the District 6 and state powers, BEA landed a confidence-building non-conference victory.
Hugar, a freshman, had her spot picked out all night — down the line. Instead of taking a cross-court swing, and into the waiting arms of Bell, the left-side hitter dialed back the power a little and racked up point after point sending the ball to the left corner.
“We talked about, do you want to attack the 6-foot kid in the middle, or do you attack the 5-5 kid on the pin?” coach Larry Campbell asked Hugar. “She just kept working the pin, working the pin. She’s a heck of a player for a freshman, the way she adjusts her game and adapts.”
Hugar wasn’t the only hitter racking up the kills. Vee Skripek and Madison McCauley each added six. Setters Madison Rockey, who had 19 assists, and Madi Hahn, who had a dozen, did well to spread the ball around, finding a variety of hitters in multiple zones to thwart the Warriors’ defensive efforts.
“I like how my setters were finding everybody,” Campbell said. “It’s a nice, complete offense.”
It meant West Branch — and Bell — did not have a single terminal block in the match.
BEA, meanwhile, had the block working, with three stuffs from McCauley, two from Rockey and seven as a team.
Bell finished with 15 kills, but West Branch did not have a balanced offense like the Lady Eagles, and the BEA service and hitting pressure kept the Lady Warriors from running an effective attack.
“They had a lot of pressure serves,” West Branch coach Terry Trude said. “They were executing their service game and we had a lot of service errors. It gave them some easy points, and in a matchup of two good teams you need to keep your serves in play.”
West Branch got off to a good start, holding an 11-4 lead to open the first set, but BEA slowly crawled back to tie it at 18-18 and took the lead for good on back-to-back aces for Brooke Woodward to lead 23-21.
“We had the momentum and I thought we should have won the first game,” Trude said. “I thought we played better and caught them off guard a little bit.”
The Lady Eagles only trailed for one point, at 1-0 to open the third, to control the remaining two sets.
“We got on them (with the serve) and really made them work,” Dyke said. “Even when we threw a free ball back, we were still making them make plays as well. We didn’t lay low, we kept working.”
Skripek also had a pair of aces, while Alaina Speigle had seven kills and Caitlin Eirich delivered three aces for West Branch.
It was a win in a busy stretch for the Lady Eagles, who had a strong showing against much larger programs in the State College Invitational on Saturday. They return to the court Tuesday against rival Bellefonte, then meet Huntingdon on Thursday. The Lady Eagles and Bearcats are 1-2 in the Mountain League standings.
“We’re developing,” Campbell said. “Saturday was the first time we saw big-time competition and our kids grew from it.”
