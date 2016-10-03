Fischer, Philipsburg-Osceola capture titles at district sectionals

Carter Fischer led Philipsburg-Osceola to victory in Monday’s District 6 Class AA boys’ golf sectional match.
Fischer shot a 3-over 75 to place first in the tournament, while teammates Tyler Singer (80), Payton Guelich (81) and Brandon Singer (90) finished in the top-33 to help the Mounties finish with a cumulative 326 strokes. Central Cambria followed with a score of 332, while Richland and Northern Cambria finished with scores of 337 and 343, respectively, at Summit Country Club.
In the Class AAA sectional at Sinking Valley, Austin Delbaggio’s 74 paved the way for Altoona with a 318 team total and the win.
Christian Friberg’s 77 and Alex Stewart’s 84 led State College, which posted a 335 total. Ryan Battista, Matt Tomczuk and Max Walker all carded 87s.
The District 6 Championships will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Scotch Valley.
Comments