Carissa Tambroni’s hat-trick lifts State College field hockey

Carissa Tambroni took care of the scoring, including the game-winner in overtime, in State College’s 3-2 victory over Cumberland Valley at South Track Field on Monday.
Tambroni’s goal with 3:22 left in regulation forced the extra period, then she netted the winner at the 7:28 mark. It gave the Lady Little Lions (9-5, 7-2 Mid Penn Conference) a win in their 12th game this season decided by one goal.
Katie Logan and Maddie Brown-Scherer scored the Eagles’ goals.
Shelby Querry made nine saves in a busy day in goal. State College held a 17-14 shot advantage, and a 12-9 edge in penalty corners.
The Lady Little Lions, who sit second in the conference’s Commonwealth Division standings, face an important week third-place Mifflin County on Wednesday and leader Central Dauphin on Friday.
