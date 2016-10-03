Bald Eagle Area blanks Philipsburg-Osceola in boys’ soccer

Jared Gettig led Bald Eagle Area with two goals and an assist in a 4-0 shutout of Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday night.
Gettig started the scoring with an unassisted goal at 16:14 and was followed by Jacob Michael, who scored off a Seth Koleno assist a little over 15 minutes later. In the second half, Gettig assisted on a Koleno goal at 51:01 before scoring again off a Michael assist at 62:58.
Hunter Etters made three saves for the shutout, while Aaron Parks had eight saves in the P-O net.
The Eagles (6-2-2, 6-0-2 Mountain League) visit Central on Wednesday.
