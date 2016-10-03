Northumberland Christian tops Grace Prep in girls’ soccer

Grace Prep was defeated by Northumberland Christian 4-2 on Monday.
Shannon Brawley led the offense for the Storm (5-3-2), posting an unassisted goal in the first half and the second goal — off Maddie Denezza’s assist — in the second half.
The Indians registered just one goal in the first half, courtesy of Bethany Severn, before tallying three goals in the second half. Severn notched one more goal and assisted on the others.
For the Storm, goalie Abby Bulick made nine saves, while Indians’ goalies Lauren Leitzel and Rebekah Hayner combined for three saves.
The Storm will next take the field against Centre County Christian Academy at 3 p.m. on Thursday in Bellefonte.
