Penns Valley boys wrap up Mountain League cross-country title

Chris Colwell and Mark Bierly led the way with a 1-2 finish to help the Penns Valley boys’ cross country team to a pair of wins and a third straight Mountain League regular-season championship.
The Rams beat Central 21-37 and Tyrone 15-43 on Tuesday.
Following Colwell’s winning time of 17 minutes, 3 seconds and Bierly’s 17:18, the next Rams over the finish line were Charlie Romig (fifth), Sammy Gray (sixth), Everett VanHeyst (11th) and Jarek Miller (17th).
“I was very proud of the boys winning their third straight Mountain League title,” coach Terry Glunt. “Chris Colwell and Mark Bierly took control of the race at the start and their teammates just followed suit, with most running personal best times on our course.”
Comments