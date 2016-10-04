Shiels scores game-winner for Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer

Emily Shiels scored the game’s only goal as Bald Eagle Area edged Philipsburg-Osceola 1-0 Tuesday.
Shiels, a freshman forward, scored in the 44th minute unassisted.
It was one of BEA’s 13 shots on goal. The Lady Mounties mustered 10 attempts on net.
The Lady Eagles forced opposing goalkeeper Oda Soervik to make four saves, while Charlee Harris made two stops in goal for BEA.
BEA (5-6-1, 4-4-1 Mountain League) hosts Central on Thursday, and P-O (0-11) travels to Penns Valley on Wednesday.
Comments