Bellefonte tops Philipsburg-Osceola in boys’ cross country

Bellefonte earned a win over Philipsburg-Osceola 19-40 on Tuesday.
The Red Radiers were led by Brett Pope, who won the 5-kilometer race in 19 minutes, 12 seconds. Behind him for Bellefonte were Cole Hovis (second), Mitchell Pensak (third), Ian Hoaglund (fifth) and Alex Eichenburg (eighth).
The Mounties were led by Matthew Shimmel, who finished fourth overall with a time of 20:12. Dane Soltys (sixth), Zach Myers (seventh), Josh Rea (14th) and Benjamin Schiefer (15th) rounded out P-O’s top five.
