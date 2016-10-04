Bellefonte holds off Penns Valley in boys’ soccer

A wild five-goal second half culminated in a 3-2 win for Bellefonte over Penns Valley on Tuesday.
Alex Horner bagged two for the Red Raiders, while Daniel Simmon chipped in a goal.
Penns Valley’s Nate Gillespie opened the scoring in the 54th minute, and Sal Castilian added the Rams’ second score in the 74th minute.
In a 2-2 game, it was Horner, assisted by Zack Stone, notching the game-winner with just two minutes left in regulation.
Offensively, Bellefonte was the aggressor, tallying 24 shots to Penns Valley’s four.
Rams goalkeeper Jared Kines stepped up to make 15 saves, but even his heroics weren’t enough to stymie the Red Raiders.
Bellefonte (7-3-1) travels to Clearfield on Wednesday, while Penns Valley takes on Philipsburg-Osceola the same day.
Comments