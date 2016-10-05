Bald Eagle Area boys’ soccer handles Central

Seth Koleno posted both a goal and an assist to aid Bald Eagle Area in its 3-0 defeat of Central on Wednesday.
In the first half, Koleno scored an unassisted goal in the 16th minute before assisting a Jared Gettig goal about 14 minutes later.
In the second half, Trent Donley scored what would be the final goal of the game for the Eagles off an Anton Fatula pass at in the 53rd minute.
BEA goalkeeper Hunter Etters saved all four of Central’s shots, while Dragons goalie Nathan Earnest saved 10 of the Eagles’ 18 attempts.
The Eagles (7-2-2, 7-0-2) will face Belleville Mennonite on Thursday.
