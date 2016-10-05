High School Sports

October 5, 2016 10:40 PM

Penns Valley girls’ soccer blows out Philipsburg-Osceola

From CDT staff reports

SPRING MILLS

Highlighted by four different scorers, Penns Valley defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0 on Wednesday.

Alicia Houser scored twice, and Hailee Wingard opened the scoring in the 14th minute.

Olia Corman and Dayna Brown also scored, while Hannah Montminy notched two assists.

Penns Valley totaled 33 shots as P-O managed only five.

The Lady Rams’ Rachel Wert had five saves, while the Lady Mounties’ Oda Soervik racked up 11.

Penns Valley (8-3) travels to Central on Monday, and P-O (0-12) hosts Bellefonte on the same day.

