First day of District 6 boys’ golf championships conclude

The first day of the boys’ golf District 6 Class AA and AAA championships concluded on Wednesday, with the Mounties at the top of their class.
For Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola is in the lead with 343 strokes, while Northern Cambria and Richland follow with scores of 349 and 356, respectively. Central Cambria rounds out the top-four with 371.
In Class AAA, Altoona leads with 337, while Hollidaysburg and State College round out the top-three with 346 and 349, respectively.
Richland’s Brennen Moran leads the Class AA division with a cumulative 78 strokes, while the Golden Tigers’ Isaac Wood is atop the Class AAA first-day standings with 74 strokes.
P-O’s Carter Fischer is third in Class AA with an opening-round 80, followed by Tyler Singer and Payton Guelich who posted an 82 and 83, respectively, for the Mounties.
Both classes will finish the championship tournament at the Scotch Valley Country Club on Thursday.
