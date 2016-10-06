Grace Prep girls’ soccer dominates Centre County Christian Academy

With four different scorers, Grace Prep cruised to a 7-3 win over Centre County Christian Academy on Thursday.
Jordan Dawson had a hat trick to lead Grace Prep.
Shannon Brawley, Abigael Fisher and Maddie Denezza were the other goalscorers for Grace Prep. All three of CCCA’s goals came in the second half, two from Allison Rossman and one from Alberta Deng.
Abby Bulick made five saves for Grace Prep, while CCCA’s Kiara Boughton and Moriah Smith combined for seven.
Grace Prep (6-3-2) will travel to Sunbury Christian on Monday.
