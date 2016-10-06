Mid Penn showdown, local rivalry highlight high school football slate

This week’s slate is highlighted by State College’s showdown with Cumberland Valley.
Both teams head into Friday night with 5-0 records looking to put themselves in position to capture another Mid Penn Conference Commonwealth division title.
In other action, Bellefonte takes on Penns Valley, Bald Eagle Area faces Huntingdon, Philipsburg-Osceola travels to Central and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy plays Halifax.
Here’s a look at the matchups.
Bald Eagle Area (3-3) at Huntingdon (2-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season); H — Mike Hudy (fifth season)
Last meeting: Huntingdon 35, Bald Eagle Area 0, last season
Players to watch: BEA — Tanner Kresovich, QB; H — Ian Border, RB
The skinny: The Bald Eagle Area offense has stalled in its last four games.
The Eagles averaged nine points per game during the 1-3 stretch — a number boosted by a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in blowout losses to Penns Valley and Tyrone.
BEA quarterback Tanner Kresovich has thrown eight interceptions in the last four games, including four in a 34-15 loss to Tyrone last week.
The Eagles haven’t been much of a threat on the ground, either, averaging 3.4 yards per carry as they’ve slipped to the .500 mark.
They’ll look to get back on track against a Huntingdon team that’s lost four of its last five games.
The Bearcats beat Penns Valley 55-27 for their lone win in that time.
Bellefonte (3-3) at Penns Valley (2-4)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season); PV — Martin Tobias (21st season)
Last meeting: Bellefonte 30, Penns Valley 7, last season
Players to watch: Bel — Dexter Gallishaw, RB; PV — Andrew Tobias, QB
The skinny: Bellefonte wasn’t competitive for the first time this season in a 28-0 loss to Clearfield last week.
Running back Dexter Gallishaw was limited to 30 yards on eight carries, part of a 69-yard night for the Red Raiders offense. Gallishaw has been productive in a pair of big wins this year, rushing for 137 yards on 27 carries against Huntingdon and finishing with 118 yards on 12 carries against Tyrone.
Penns Valley hasn’t been able to contain opposing rushers in its most recent setbacks.
In the loss to Huntingdon, Ian Border piled up 216 yards and four touchdowns. In a loss to Central the week before, Alex Hoenstine rushed for 194 yards to go with two rushing touchdowns.
Offensively, the Rams have had success through the air in their two wins as quarterback Andrew Tobias threw for five touchdowns against Bald Eagle Area and four touchdowns against Philipsburg-Osceola.
Philipsburg-Osceola (0-6) at Central (5-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: P-O — Mike Mann (first season); C — Dave Baker
Last meeting: Central 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 0, last season
Players to watch: P-O — Daniel Slogosky; C — Alex Hoenstine, RB
The skinny: Philipsburg-Osceola is on a 33-game losing streak.
The Mounties have lost their six games by an average of 35.5 points per game, and their quarterbacks have combined to throw 18 interceptions.
This week, they face one of the best teams in the state.
While P-O has suffered blowout loss after blowout loss, the Scarlet Dragons have rolled to their five victories – beating their opponents by 31.2 points per game.
Hoenstine has already surpassed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground this season. He’s rushed for 18 touchdowns, caught three touchdown passes and thrown for another.
Cumberland Valley (5-0) at State College (5-0)
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: CV — Michael Whitehead; SC — Matt Lintal (third season)
Last meeting: State College 21, Cumberland Valley 7, last season
Players to watch: CV — Josiah Quigley, RB; SC — Tyler Snyder, QB
The skinny: State College and Cumberland Valley will be a showdown between two of the top teams in the Mid Penn Commonwealth division.
The Little Lions have been dominant, outscoring opponents their opponents 210-30. They’ve recorded back-to-back shutout wins over Mechanicsburg and Carlisle.
Tyler Snyder has been steady at quarterback, completing 58.1 percent of his passes while throwing for seven touchdowns and three interceptions. And the Little Lions are averaging 212.4 yards per game on the ground.
Cumberland Valley is coming off a 25-24 win over perennial Mid Penn power Central Dauphin.
The Little Lions shared the division title with Cumberland Valley and Central Dauphin last season.
Halifax (4-2) vs. St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy (1-3)
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Bishop Guilfoyle
Coaches: H — Bob Folk; SJ — Steve Guthoff (first season)
Players to watch: SJ — Brendan Robinson, QB
The skinny: St. Joseph’s has had two byes in the last three weeks.
In between the breaks, the Wolves earned their first win.
Brendan Robinson accounted for five touchdowns to lead St. Joseph’s past Bucktail two weeks ago. The Wolves defense limited Bucktail to 98 total yards to contribute to the easy win.
St. Joseph’s had 15 players available during the win against Bucktail.
