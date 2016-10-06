St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy boys’ cross country earns 2 wins, P-O splits tri-meet

St. Joseph Catholic Academy was led by Michael Peters as the Wolves beat both Philipsburg-Osceola (19-37) and Willamsburg (24-31) on Thursday.
Peters won the 5-kilometer race in a time of 18 minutes, 48 seconds. The other top finishers for SJCA were Isaac Hyman (third), Leo Bomboy (fourth), Kealan Wright (fifth) and Max Wortman (sixth).
P-O beat Williamsburg 24-31.
The Mounties were led by Matthew Shimmel, who recorded a second-place finish, running a time of 19:16. The rest of the Mounties top five were Dane Soltys (eight), Zachary Myers (ninth), Josh Rea (11th) and Ben Schiefer (16th).
