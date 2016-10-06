St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ cross country handles P-O

The Lady Wolves beat Philipsburg-Osceola 15-50 on Thursday.
Sera Mazza of St. Joseph’s won the 5-kilometer race in a time of 22 minutes, 16 seconds. The Lady Wolves had their entire top seven finish first through seventh. The rest of the SJCA’s top finishers were Julia Cusatis (second), Maggie Urban (third), Grace Cousins (fourth), Addie Ebbs (fifth), Lindsey Carmack (sixth) and Myah Chappell (seventh).
The top finisher for Philipsburg-Osceola was Kristen Bennett, who finished eight in 24:36.
Sam Bainey (ninth) and Kyra James (10th) were the other Lady Mounties’ top-10 finishers.
