Pair of State College girls’ tennis players eliminated from District 6 Class AAA singles championships

After the first day of the District 6 Class AAA girls’ tennis singles championships were finished on Friday, State College was left with no players alive for a title.
Laura Guay and Kelly Vanden represented the Lady Little Lions.
Guay reached the quarterfinals with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Mifflin County’s Anna Ream. Vanden started in the quarterfinals after receiving the No. 3 seed.
Vanden suffered a 3-6, 6-4, 2-6 to unseeded Jenee Delereme of Hollidaysburg. Guay faced off with the No. 1 seed in Hollidaysburg’s Veronica Helsel and suffered a 6-1, 6-0 loss.
Altoona’s Jessica Stevens and Lindsey Hallinan will square off for the crown Saturday morning.
Comments