Halifax runs over St. Joseph’s football

The Saint Joseph Catholic Academy football team lost 53-8 to Halifax on Friday night.
Despite rain falling for nearly the entire game, Halifax’s high-powered offense was not slowed down with 46 of its points in the first half.
Turnovers were a big problem for the Wolves early on as Halifax (5-2) had three interceptions, including two in the first quarter, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown — also in the first quarter.
Wildcats quarterback Mason Erdman led the offense with a 7 for 10 passing performance for 140 yards and three touchdowns. He added 45 rushing yards and another touchdown.
Jake Paul scored three touchdowns — one on a pass from Erdman, one on a 67-yard run and the other on a 37-yard fumble return. Cade Wilbert scored on an 82-yard run and led the Wildcats with 101 yards on the ground. Halifax finished with 304 yards rushing as a team, and 444 yards of total offense.
The only score from the Wolves came from a quarterback Brendan Robinson, who led them to the end zone from their own 27 yard-line. Robinson rushed the ball in from two yards out, then added the two-point conversion with a run to the outside. Robinson finished with 103 yards on 17 rushes.
Despite the loss, head coach Steve Guthoff was pleased with Robinson’s play.
“He’s come a long way from scrimmage one to now as a leader and a football player,” said Guthoff. “We’re really impressed and pleased with how Brendan is playing. You can’t say enough about him, his attitude’s great and he fights ‘til the end.”
St. Joseph’s (1-4) will be on the road in Bloomsburg next Saturday when it faces Columbia Montour Vo-Tech.
Comments