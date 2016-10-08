Bald Eagle Area rallies, but can’t get crucial stops against Huntingdon

Bald Eagle Area rallied and briefly took the lead against Huntingdon, but the Eagles allowed too many fourth-down conversions and fell 30-19.
“We were right there,” BEA coach Jesse Nagle said. “We had them covered several times and they just made plays.”
BEA struggled to move the ball early, and quickly fell behind 14-0.
But the Eagles gained some assistance from the Bearcats on their final drive of the first half. Huntingdon committed drive-extending penalties on back-to-back third downs and the Eagles took advantage.
With 28 seconds remaining, Blake Roberts busted a 12-yard run up the middle to cut their Bearcats’ lead in half right before the break.
The last-minute touchdown proved to be a spark for the Eagles.
After Tanner Kresovich kept the Eagles’ first drive of the second half alive on a fourth-and-six, Roberts broke multiple tackles and ran in a five-yard score to trim Huntingdon’s lead to one.
After the touchdown, Dylan Bisel pounced on an onside kick to set up another Eagles drive.
Roberts busted a 37-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles their first lead of the day.
“The kids tasted it there,” Nagle said. “We moved the ball, but our mistakes killed us in the end.”
Huntingdon cruised to the red zone on its next drive, but the Eagles forced a fourth-and-six on their own 11-yard line. Huntingdon quarterback Andrew Hudy found a diving Ben Briggs in the end zone to give the Bearcats the lead for good.
After an Eagles three-and-out, Huntingdon continued to move the ball in the fourth quarter.
Ian Border walked into the end zone on fourth down for the game-clinching score.
Huntingdon scored all its points in the first and fourth quarters, with a 19-point BEA run sandwiched in between.
Despite a strong effort defensively, the Eagles allowed the Bearcats to open up an early lead through two clutch conversions in the first quarter.
On the first drive, Huntingdon elected to go for it on fourth-and-23 from the Eagle 27-yard line. Quarterback Andrew Hudy dumped off a short pass to Jonathan Price and watched the junior juke his way into the end zone.
The Eagles defense did not stay off the field for very long.
Ian Border picked off Kresovich’s first pass of the day, and provided the Bearcats with excellent field position.
The Eagles defense initially responded and forced a third-and-16, but Hudy evaded a sack, rolled out and fired a 25-yard pass to Price for the duo’s second touchdown connection of the day.
“We were fortunate enough to get behind them a couple times with their coverage,” Huntingdon coach Michael Hudy said.
Both teams are now 3-4. BEA will play at Clearfield next week, while Huntingdon will travel to Philipsburg-Osceola.
“Clearfield is an excellent football team,” Nagle said. “But we’re going in there with the mindset that you’ve got to play a football game.”
