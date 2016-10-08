State College uses 2nd-half surge to beat Chambersburg girls’ soccer

After staking Chambersburg to an early two-goal lead, the State College girls’ soccer team roared back in the second half for a 5-2 victory Saturday afternoon at Memorial Field.
Erica Freese scored two goals and assisted on another to lead the Lady Little Lions (4-7, 4-5 Mid Penn Conference) in their annual Pink Zone game. Payton Porter had a goal and an assist, Makenzie Graham converted on a penalty kick and Sophie Bollinger completed the scoring, all in the second half.
The Trojans’ Gabby Lecuona accounted for both of her team’s goals for a 2-0 lead a minute into the second half.
Ali Wicks made four saves to earn the win in the net.
State College returns to Memorial Field to host Cedar Cliff on Tuesday.
