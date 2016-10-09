Mazza, Peters pace St. Joseph’s cross country teams

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ and boys’ cross country teams both competed Saturday.
The Lady Wolves took 17th in the 20-team Manhattan Invitational in New York City. Sera Mazza paced St. Joseph’s, taking 18th with a time of 15:18.00.
Julia Cusatis also earned a medal with a 73rd-place finish (16:20.30).
Michael Peters finished 19th with a time of 18:02 to lead the Wolves, who placed sixth at the Ridgway Invitational.
Both teams will return to action Oct. 29 at the District 6 Championships.
Comments