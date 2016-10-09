High School Sports

October 9, 2016 8:23 PM

Mazza, Peters pace St. Joseph’s cross country teams

From CDT staff reports

The St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ and boys’ cross country teams both competed Saturday.

The Lady Wolves took 17th in the 20-team Manhattan Invitational in New York City. Sera Mazza paced St. Joseph’s, taking 18th with a time of 15:18.00.

Julia Cusatis also earned a medal with a 73rd-place finish (16:20.30).

Michael Peters finished 19th with a time of 18:02 to lead the Wolves, who placed sixth at the Ridgway Invitational.

Both teams will return to action Oct. 29 at the District 6 Championships.

