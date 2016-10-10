State College girls’ cross country takes care of Altoona

The State College girls’ cross country team defeated Altoona 16-46 on Monday afternoon.
Led by Gabbi Bock, who finished first for the Lady Little Lions with a time of 19:59, the Lady Little Lions took the top four spots while the Mountain Lions’ Amanda Chamberlain rounded out the top five. Bock was followed by Catherine Curtin (20:17), Caylin Saylor (20:20), Julia Neely (20:23) and Hayley Garvin, who was sixth in 21:23.
Only the Mountain Lions’ Regan Baker would accompany Chamberlain in the top-10, placing eighth with her time of 22:34, while Hayley Garvin, Jane Biddle, Anna Kwasnica and Kileigh Kane secured sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th with times of 21:23, 21:31, 22:34 and 22:27, respectively.
“We haven’t raced in 10 days,” Lady Little Lions’ coach Rebecca Donaghue-Gilkes said. “It was nice.”
The Lady Little Lions (5-2) race again Saturday to defend their Mid Penn Championship.
Comments