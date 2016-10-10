State College boys’ cross country uses perfect score to top Altoona

The State College boys’ cross country team defeated Altoona 15-47 Monday afternoon.
The Little Lions (5-2) swept the top-five. Nick Feffer crossed the finish line first with a time of 16 minutes, 54 seconds and was followed by Owen Isham (17:13), Owen Wing (17:36) and David Wong (17:38) with a fifth-place tie between Tom Branstetter and Brady McCarthy (17:39).
For the Mountain Lions, Greg Williams and Haden Boutiller came in at eighth and 10th at 17:44 and 17:46, respectively.
“It was a good, competitive race for the guys today,” Little Lions coach Dave Felice said. “They ran a steady race. They were able to pack up at the end of the race. It was a really solid performance. We’re looking to run strong at the Mid Penn Championships on Saturday.”
