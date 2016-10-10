Grace Prep girls’ soccer falls on road

Despite 10 saves by goalie Abby Bulick, Grace Prep lost to Sunbury Christian Academy 4-1 on Monday.
Shannon Brawley scored the Lady Storm’s only goal off Maddie Denezza in the 66th minute, briefly closing to within one goal before the Lady Eagles’ Brooke Synder and Marissa Spanglar scored — adding to Spanglar’s first-half goal and Emma Atwood’s early second-half goal — to secure the win.
The Lady Eagles took 14 shots on the Lady Storm, who had just six shots on their opponents. Eagles’ goalies Becky Gingrich and Hope Drumm combined for five saves.
The Lady Storm next travel to play at DuBois Christian on Tuesday.
