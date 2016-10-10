High School Sports

October 10, 2016 11:11 PM

Grace Prep girls’ soccer falls on road

From CDT staff reports

NORTHUMBERLAND

Despite 10 saves by goalie Abby Bulick, Grace Prep lost to Sunbury Christian Academy 4-1 on Monday.

Shannon Brawley scored the Lady Storm’s only goal off Maddie Denezza in the 66th minute, briefly closing to within one goal before the Lady Eagles’ Brooke Synder and Marissa Spanglar scored — adding to Spanglar’s first-half goal and Emma Atwood’s early second-half goal — to secure the win.

The Lady Eagles took 14 shots on the Lady Storm, who had just six shots on their opponents. Eagles’ goalies Becky Gingrich and Hope Drumm combined for five saves.

The Lady Storm next travel to play at DuBois Christian on Tuesday.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View more video

Sports Videos