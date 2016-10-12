State College’s Voight-Shelley captures district golf championship

State College’s Alex Voight-Shelley won the District 6 Class AAA individual championship to help the Lady Little Lions capture the team title Tuesday at Summit Country Club.
Voight-Shelley recorded a score of 167 to beat runner-up 189, clinching a spot in the PIAA West Regional on Monday at Toms Run. Kaylee Richards (third, 207), Maddie Czekaj (fourth, 207), Kristen Nodell (seventh, 223) and Jamie Bachman (eighth, 226) rounded out State College’s competitors.
Bellefonte’s Cassandra Vogel (219) finished sixth.
State College recorded a team score of 796 to beat Hollidaysburg (974). The Lady Little Lions will take on Erie McDowell at the District 6-10 Sub-Regional at Treasure Lake on Thursday.
In Class AA, Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington took third with a score of 198. Central Cambria’s Lauren Stevens (187) won the title.
Herrington earned a spot in the PIAA West Regional.
Philipsburg-Osceola finished third with a team score of 930 behind champion Central Cambria (837) and Penn Cambria (878).
