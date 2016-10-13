State College tops Greenwood in field hockey

Taylor Love scored two goals and had one assist to lead State College to a 3-2 win over Greenwood in overtime on Thursday night.
Love scored the game-winning goal 2:25 into overtime on an assist by Sally Stahl, completing a comeback win for the Lady Little Lions. She assisted on the team’s first goal scored by Halle Rex.
Love was honored along with Krissy Bonness, Paige Heim, Jackie Snedden and Shelby Querry on Senior Night.
Querry finished with 14 saves.
Courtney Fleisher and Corissa Wagner each scored to give Greenwood (16-2) a 2-0 lead in the first half.
State College (12-6) will face Mifflin County in the District 6 playoffs. The date has yet to be determined.
