October 13, 2016 11:27 PM

Bellefonte boys’ soccer rolls past Tyrone

From CDT staff reports

TYRONE

Bellefonte earned an 8-0 blowout victory over Tyrone on Thursday night.

Noah Gaus opened the scoring for Bellefonte in the fourth minute and the Red Raiders never looked back. Daniel Catchmark doubled the lead less than two minutes later. Catchmark doubled his goal-scoring tally with a goal in the 43rd minute. After that five different Red Raiders — Alex Horner, Joey Maggs, Eddie Fitzgerald, Daniel Simmon, Noah Nadolsky — each got on the scoresheet.

The Red Raiders improved to 11-4-1 and will travel to Central on Monday.

