Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ golf clinches PIAA tournament berth

Carter Fischer shot a 75 to lead the Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ golf team to a win over Rockwood in the District 5-6 Class AA Sub-Regional on Thursday at Sunnehanna Country Club.
The Mounties finished with a team score of 345, while Rockwood recorded a score of 367. Philipsburg-Osceola clinched a berth in the PIAA Championships to be held Oct. 26 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
Payton Guelich (82), Tyler Singer (87) and Jared Anderson (101) rounded out the scoring for the Mounties.
Will Purbaugh led Rockwood, shooting an 80.
