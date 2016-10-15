Bald Eagle Area boys’ soccer rallies to beat Juniata

Bald Eagle Area rallied with a pair of second-half goals for a 2-1 win over Juniata at Alumni Stadium on Saturday morning.
Spotting the Indians the opening score from Chase Goodwin less than nine minutes into the game, the Eagles fought back after halftime.
First, Garrett Giedroc tied the game with help from Jared Gettig early in the second half. Then, seven minutes later, Giedroc was tripped from behind in the box to draw a foul, and Gettig converted on the penalty kick.
“We limped through it,” BEA coach Jason Bair said. “We were without four starters for the game, but we were able to plug through and make it work. Our bench did a nice job.”
Hunter Etters made six saves to preserve the win for the Eagles (10-3-2, 9-1-2 Mountain League).
