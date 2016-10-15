State College girls defend Mid Penn cross country title

With all five runners among the top 22, the State College girls’ cross country team repeated as champions of the Mid Penn Conference on Saturday afternoon.
“That was our main goal,” coach Rebecca Donaghue said. ‘We can check that off the list.”
The Lady Little Lions collected 74 points to lead the 27-team field of all four conference divisions. Chambersburg took second at 89 points.
Pacing the team was Catherine Curtin’s time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds to finish eighth on the 5-kilometer course at Big Spring High School. She was followed by Gabbi Bock in 12th (20:03), Cailin Saylor (18th, 20:18), Emma Simon (19th, 20:19) and Julia Neely (22nd, 20:25) to round out the five scoring runners.
“We’re super excited with this,” Donaghue said. “There are still a couple things that could be improved. We’re excited we did this well and we can still do a little more. We still have few things to work through.”
Taryn Parks of Greencastle-Antrim won the race in 18:36.
With a huge effort from Nick Feffer, the Little Lion boys took fourth. State College collected 120 points.
Led by three runners in the top four, including race winner Noah Affolder in 15:48 and his brother Sam in second, Carlisle won with 71 points.
Feffer took third in 15:58, preventing a 1-2-3 finish for the Thundering Herd. The other Little Lions in scoring spots were Owen Isham (15th, 16:38), Owen Wing (23rd, 16:56), Tom Branstetter (27th, 17:04) and Sam Horn (58th, 17:44).
“We ran a really competitive race,” State College coach Dave Felice said. “The guys took it out hard. We really looked good. To have four runners make all-conference (top 35) … our top runners really ran an excellent race.”
Comments