Boston University women’s hockey drops Penn State

Mary Parker’s hat trick helped Boston University to a 7-2 win over Penn State at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday.
Parker scored twice in the game’s first 3:25 of action, and added her third midway through the second period. Sammy Davis, Connor Galway, Maddie Elia and Mary Grace Kelly also scored for the Terriers (3-1-1).
Aly Hardy and Abby Welch scored for the Nittany Lions (1-4-1), with assists for Brooke Madsen, Laura Bowman and Bella Sutton.
Hannah Ehresmann and Daniela Paniccia shared time in the Penn State net, with Panniccia making 22 saves and allowing four goals, while Ehresmann made eight saves while allowing three goals.
Victoria Hanson stopped 21 shots for the Terriers, who outshot the Lions 37-23.
Penn State heads to Connecticut for two games next weekend.
