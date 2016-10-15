Virginia Tech swimming sinks Penn State

Virginia Tech dropped Penn State 175-117 on the men’s side and 174-121 on the women’s side on Saturday.
Shane Ryan led the men’s team with a pair of individual wins. He took the 100-yard backstroke in 47.01 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 44.03. He also helped the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to second-place finishes.
Katie Saloky won the 50 free in 23.06 and helped the 400 free relay team to a win in 3:25.12. Heather MacDougal added a win in the 100 free in 51.51.
Penn State visits Virginia to meet the Cavaliers and Michigan on Nov. 4-5.
