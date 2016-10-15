Charles Huntzinger 1 stroke off lead for Penn State at Tennessee tournament

Penn State’s Charles Huntzinger is stalking the leaderboard to help the Nittany Lions to eighth place through the first two rounds of the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn.
Huntzinger posted a 4-under 68 on Saturday following his opening 6-under 66 on Friday. His 10-under total is one stroke behind leader Derek Bard of Virginia.
Penn State has a 4-under 573 total. Virginia leads the 15-team field at 27 under on the 7,147-yard layout at Blackthorn Club at the Ridges.
The Nittany Lions on the board are JD Hughes (tie-33, even), Cole Miller (tie-40, 1 over), Ryan Davis (tie-60, 5 over) and Christian Elliott (tie-69, 7 over). Hughes carded an eagle on the par-5 14th hole to highlight the Nittany Lions’ day.
The tournament concludes Sunday.
