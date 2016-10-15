Penn State women’s volleyball sweeps Indiana

Balance was the name of the game for Penn State on Saturday night in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 triumph over Indiana.
The victory runs the win streak for the No. 10 Nittany Lions (16-3, 8-0 Big Ten) to 14 straight as they maintained a firm grasp of the conference lead.
Penn State hit .301 as a team, with seven kills each for Ali Frantti, Tori Gorrell and Simone Lee and six apiece for Haleigh Washington and Heidi Thelen and five for Abby Detering, who gave out 25 assists. Thelen also posted three blocks and Kendall White picked up nine digs.
Allison Hammond’s 10 kills paced the Hoosiers (13-8, 2-6) who were held to a .102 hitting performance. Penn State held a 38-32 edge in kills, 7-5 in blocks and 5-0 in aces.
Penn State is back at Rec Hall on Wednesday against No. 19 Ohio State.
Comments