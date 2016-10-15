Robby Sagel gives Penn State men’s soccer 2OT win over Michigan State

Robby Sagel gave the Penn State men’s soccer team a big win Saturday night at Jeffrey Field, scoring the game-winner in the second overtime to beat No. 19 Michigan State 1-0.
Riley Grant’s free kick from just over midfield found the head of Sagel, who headed the ball into the lower right corner of the net 3:27 into the second extra period.
It was Penn State’s first victory over a top-20 opponent since beating Indiana last season — with Sagel also scoring that winner and his only other collegiate goal.
Penn State’s Evan Finney and the Spartans’ Jimmy Hague each made two saves in goal.
No. 23 Akron visits Jeffrey Field to meet the Nittany Lions on Tuesday.
