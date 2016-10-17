Kiersten Walker’s 3-point night leads Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer to win

Posting one goal and two assists, Kiersten Walker led the Bald Eagle Area girls’ soccer offense in its 4-2 win over Tyrone.
“What a fantastic game,” Lady Eagles’ coach Jared Moore said. “It’s the best I have seen the girls play all season. They gelled as a team and an offense.”
Late in the first half, Walker’s free kick found teammate Emily Shiels on the far post. Tyrone scored two goals early in the second half, but Walker tied the game and Addison Proctor scored twice to secure the win.
“The girls played with passion and pride,” Moore said. “They didn't let those two goals get them down and they fought back for the win. They made me so proud.”
The Lady Eagles (6-9-1, 5-7-1 Mountain League) return to action for senior night against West Branch on Tuesday.
